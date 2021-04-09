Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Acquires 2,127 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $13,166.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 1,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,418. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

