Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 5,000 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $89.68. 15,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,761. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.35.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

