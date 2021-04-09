Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 5,000 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 9th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00.
Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $89.68. 15,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,761. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $111.93.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $149,000.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.35.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
