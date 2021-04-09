Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

WTBDY remained flat at $$12.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.75.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

