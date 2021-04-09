Lido DAO Token (LDO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $929,710.00

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $929,710.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00001963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00069258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00290901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00775200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.21 or 1.00306288 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.00735998 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

