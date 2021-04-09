Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Cut by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

JNJ stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $160.84. The company had a trading volume of 195,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,094. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.03 and its 200 day moving average is $154.45. The company has a market cap of $423.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.