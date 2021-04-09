Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 2.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,371. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $122.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

