UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) versus iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Financial Comparison

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for iCAD and UFP Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 6 0 3.00 UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

iCAD currently has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.16%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -67.61% -55.84% -22.93% UFP Technologies 8.12% 8.94% 7.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iCAD and UFP Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $31.34 million 14.72 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -50.03 UFP Technologies $198.38 million 1.88 $19.75 million $2.63 18.90

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats iCAD on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram. It also provides ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound Panorama, a prototype software product for determining risk factors in interval cancers; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. It serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. The company also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

