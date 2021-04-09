First American Bank Buys 17,776 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. 514,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,899,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.