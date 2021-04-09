Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) to Announce $2.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) to post $2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway posted earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full year earnings of $10.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $10.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berkshire Hathaway.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $64.38 billion during the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,425. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.14. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $159.50 and a one year high of $231.61. The firm has a market cap of $617.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.