Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.00 ($23.53).

EPA GLE traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €22.25 ($26.18). The company had a trading volume of 3,461,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.52 and a 200 day moving average of €16.88. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1-year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

