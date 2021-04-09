SuRo Capital’s (SSSS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.50. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

SSSS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. 18,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $314.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 2.23. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $565,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,392,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 122,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $1,812,781.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,496 shares in the company, valued at $37,179,030.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,051 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,232,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 42.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 176.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 166,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

