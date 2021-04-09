CIBC Increases Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $34.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.36% from the company’s previous close.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen upgraded Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

ACDVF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.71. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

