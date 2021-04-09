Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $9.55. 2,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.