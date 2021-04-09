Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,788. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SAP by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $6,555,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 585.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

