Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,487,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

