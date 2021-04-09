KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 65.89%.

Shares of KSHB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 547,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,446. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. KushCo has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSHB. Roth Capital lifted their price target on KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

