The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.00. 161,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,538,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.