Zacks: Analysts Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover scPharmaceuticals.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,003. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.