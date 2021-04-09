Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $32.04 Million

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $32.04 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00054123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00085077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.00625255 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shroom.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shroom.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shroom.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

