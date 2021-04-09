-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.47). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 95,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,901. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $54.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,330,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

