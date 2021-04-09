Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $426,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,903. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,050,000 after buying an additional 530,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $13,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 396,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 570,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 217,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,211,502. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

