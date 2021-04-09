Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on AGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.98.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,870. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 952,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 614,958 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Alamos Gold by 126.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 109,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60,940 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.