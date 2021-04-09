Old Port Advisors Sells 1,665 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up about 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. 67,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,813. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.