Weaver Consulting Group Invests $281,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.41. 12,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,465. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.