Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 17 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $8.01 on Friday, hitting $675.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,260,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $674.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.88. The company has a market capitalization of $648.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.42 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.