Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,686. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.29. Afya has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. Analysts predict that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Afya by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,994,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Afya by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,290,000 after acquiring an additional 224,496 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Afya by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,780,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Afya by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $13,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

