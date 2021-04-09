Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.38 ($6.96).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 594 ($7.76) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 8th.

STAN traded down GBX 7.10 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 497.50 ($6.50). 3,595,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,200. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.76. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 492 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 447.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

