Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.29 Million

Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce sales of $82.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.17 million and the highest is $84.70 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $77.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $328.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.70 million to $336.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $344.57 million, with estimates ranging from $315.20 million to $365.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 7,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,194. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.34.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

