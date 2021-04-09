Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $29.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

LEVI has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 187,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,949. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -106.75, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $6,614,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,170.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,835,976.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,800.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

