Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) vs. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Financial Review

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Texas Instruments and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 4 8 15 0 2.41 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $170.59, suggesting a potential downside of 12.24%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $57.22, suggesting a potential downside of 3.75%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Volatility and Risk

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Instruments and MACOM Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 12.47 $5.02 billion $5.24 37.19 MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 7.65 -$46.08 million $0.39 152.05

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 36.24% 61.05% 28.06% MACOM Technology Solutions -8.69% 10.47% 2.68%

Summary

Texas Instruments beats MACOM Technology Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; data centres; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

