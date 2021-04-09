Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $224.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.46.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

