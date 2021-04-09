Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,500.00 at Argus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by Argus from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,256.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,069.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,816.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,182.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2,271.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

