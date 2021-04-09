Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.66. 129,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,309,163. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

