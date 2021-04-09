Infinitecoin Price Hits $0.0000 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 135.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $1,888.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

