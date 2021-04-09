Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Target Price at C$29.23

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$25.80. 1,134,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,227. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.73 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.80 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.2755034 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

