Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.45. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $110,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 170,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after acquiring an additional 163,571 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.44. 27,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $86.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

