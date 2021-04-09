Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Trading Up 4.5%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s share price was up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.59 and last traded at $97.34. Approximately 11,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 408,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,145 shares of company stock worth $4,955,953 over the last three months. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $267,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $412,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

