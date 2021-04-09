First American Bank Purchases 3,384 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First American Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.0% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.06. 194,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,979. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

