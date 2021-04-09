Weaver Consulting Group Invests $229,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $51.64. 41,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,249,923. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

