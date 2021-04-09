The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. 132,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,364,584. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.