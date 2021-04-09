Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

BYLOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock remained flat at $$15.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.