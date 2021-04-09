Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $6.19

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. 258,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,262,744. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

