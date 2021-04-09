Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Target Price at $10.80

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $100,015.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,981 shares of company stock worth $290,011 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LendingClub by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in LendingClub by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. 27,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,116. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

