PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $252.33 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00068024 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.