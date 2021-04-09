BlackCoin Market Cap Hits $4.40 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $1.28 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00026803 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,590,186 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

