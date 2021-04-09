Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will announce sales of $26.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.26 million and the highest is $28.10 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $47.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $131.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $176.57 million, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $201.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

SND traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.09. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 138.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

