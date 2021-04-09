Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to post $505.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.90 million. Acushnet reported sales of $408.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

GOLF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,443. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

