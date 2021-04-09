Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,247.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,069.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,816.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,182.33 and a one year high of $2,271.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,124.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

