WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys 73 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.5% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $1,740,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 42.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.77. 6,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.41 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.