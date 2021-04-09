Berenberg Bank Boosts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 1,100

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 909.44 ($11.88).

JD traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting GBX 872.40 ($11.40). The company had a trading volume of 1,218,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 471.60 ($6.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The stock has a market cap of £9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 833.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 814.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

